An insider known as NatetheHate spoke in December about Banjo-Kazooie information that came into his hands.. This indicated that Xbox was already working on a new installment for these colleagues. Now in a recent podcast he said that this is still the case, but that it is still in the early phases.

According to the same insider, the decision was made to rethink the extension and vision they have for this new title. That's why he believes it will be a few years before we see them back. He also apologized, saying he revealed the information too soon.

This rumor would not be the first ray of hope we have about Banjo-Kazooie and its possible return. After all Phil Spencer discussed his desire to revive some of Xbox's dormant franchises. One of them could be the one about the bear and the bird, but everything would depend on the interest of the players. So go play the original and its sequel on Game Pass to show we love you back.

Which Banjo-Kazooie games are available on Xbox?

Although the games Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo Tooie They came out on Nintendo 64, you can currently find both on Xbox. Thanks to the backward compatibility service you can enjoy this pair of classics that are also part of the Game Pass catalog.

Source: Rare/Nintendo

Of course you can also give a try to Nuts & Bulkswhich arose when they were owned by Microsoft. This title is also on their subscription service and although it was not as accepted by fans at the time, it has certain elements that make it fun. Are you fans of these characters?

