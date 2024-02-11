Abidjan (dpa)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced that the final match of the African Cup of Nations, which brings together the teams of Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria, today, Sunday, will be broadcast in more than 170 territories around the world. CAF explained, on its official website, that the match will be broadcast across 173 territories around the world, making it the most watched final match in the history of the tournament.

He added that 54 African countries will broadcast the match between Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria on Sunday evening, in addition to the majority of the continents of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South and North America, and the Caribbean. The Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria teams will meet at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan, in the final of the tournament, where they previously met in the group stage as well, and the Nigeria team won with a clean goal. The Côte d'Ivoire national team qualified for the final after defeating the Democratic Republic of the Congo 1-0 in the semi-finals, while the Nigerian national team qualified for the final after defeating South Africa on penalties after a 1-1 draw.