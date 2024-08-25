On Saturday, August 24, on the field of the ‘Volcán’ University stadium, the UANL Tigers They received a visit from the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajarafor the match corresponding to matchday five of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The match ended 1-1. Chivas took the lead through ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, at the start of the second half. However, André-Pierre Gignac shook off the bad taste in his mouth caused by the missed penalty, scored a great goal and sealed the tie at the ‘Volcán’, in this return to activity in the Liga MX.
Pumas vs. Tigers
Olympic University Stadium
Sunday, September 1st
17:00 hours
Matchday 6, Liga MX
The last time Tigres and Pumas faced each other was on matchday five of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-2. The match took place on the ‘Volcán’ Universitario pitch.
Tigers vs. Athletic San Luis
University Stadium
Friday, September 13th
20:05 hours
Matchday 7, Liga MX
The last time Tigres UANL and Atlético San Luis faced each other was on matchday four of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended in a victory for Tigres, by a score of 2-1. The match took place on the field of the Alfonso Lastras stadium.
Querétaro vs. Tigers
Corregidora Stadium
Tuesday, September 17
21:00 hours
Matchday 8, Liga MX
The last time Tigres and Querétaro faced each other was in matchday three of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. The match took place on the La Corregidora stadium field.
Juarez vs. Tigers
Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium
Sunday, September 22
19:00 hours
Matchday 9, Liga MX
The last time Tigres and Juárez FC faced each other was on matchday nine of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of the university team. The match took place on the ‘Volcán’ field.
Tigers vs. Lion
University Stadium
Friday, September 27th
20:00 hours
Matchday 10, Liga MX
The last time Tigres and León faced each other was on matchday one of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The match ended in a victory for Tigres, by a score of 2-1. The match took place on the field of the Nou Camp stadium.
