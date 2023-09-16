Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital this Friday, after undergoing two surgeriesone of them to correct problems caused by the stab wound to the abdomen that he suffered in 2018.

(Also read: India closes schools and offices in a state due to deadly virus).

The leader of the right, 68 years old, He left the Vila Nova Star Hospital in São Paulo without giving statementslimiting himself to greeting about twenty followers who were waiting for him at the door of the medical center.

Bolsonaro presented an “excellent recovery and clinical improvement,” according to a bulletin signed by the medical team at the Vila Nova Star hospital this Friday, shared by the former president’s advisor, Fabio Wajngarten, on his social networks.

Last Tuesday he was hospitalized to undergo a digestive endoscopy, to treat a hiatus hernia, and surgery to correct a deviated nasal septum.operations that were carried out satisfactorily.

Bolsonaro supporters outside the hospital See also "Abu Dhabi Book" announces the winning schools in its competition

This is the sixth surgery that Bolsonaro has undergone in the abdominal region to treat the problems caused by the stab wound he received during a rally in September 2018.during the campaign for the presidential elections that he ended up winning.

The hospitalization of the retired Army captain, who left power on December 31, coincided with the worsening of his problems with the Brazilian Justice.

(Read on: Everything you need to know about the deadly virus that worries India: what is it about?).

Bolsonaro has had to go to the Federal Police twice in recent weeks to testify in two cases in which he is being investigated.



One of them investigates the alleged misappropriation of jewelry that he received as state gifts and the other, his alleged participation in a coup plot. promoted by businessmen related to extreme right groups.

He is also being investigated as a possible instigator of the attempted coup d’état on January 8.when thousands of his followers attacked the headquarters of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court, causing extensive damage to the three buildings.

The Supreme Court sentenced the first three defendants for that mass assault to sentences of between 17 and 14 years in prison this Thursday.which took place a week later of the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the 2022 elections.

(We recommend: Canada no longer requires a visa for four countries in Latin America: Is Colombia on the list?).

The three convicts, who are the first to be tried on a list of 1,390 accused, They were found guilty of crimes such as coup d’état and violent abolition of the democratic rule of lawamong other accusations.

EFE