













Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered is not exclusive to Switch and will be released on a very special date









Now, we weren’t so bad to think that would happen because Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Yes, it will be released on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, in addition to Nintendo Switch. This means that more people will be able to enjoy this gaming experience that not only revives the classic versions, but also remasters them with tweaks in each of the versions.

On the other hand, let’s not forget that the game will come out on a very special date: February 14, which happens to be the birthday of Lara Croft. This date will be very special to revisit those games that changed the lives of many gamers in the 90s.

Source: Crystal Dynamics

We also recommend: Tales of Arise will have an expansion and this is what you should know

One of the most worthy details you will have Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered is that you can switch between the versions of the games at any time. For example, you can play for a while with classic graphics from the 32-bit era or with a tweaked look that won’t make it look so old.

An additional fact is that these games come with their expansion packs which were only available at the time through the PC. If you want to know more, we tell you that the team behind this development is Aspyr. This studio worked on the ports of several Star Wars games for Switch and the Civilization VI DLC.

Are you excited about the re-release of Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)