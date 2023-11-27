The director of ‘Twilight’ (2008), Catherine Hardwickeexpressed his wish that Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega were called to be the ones to restart the saga and play the new Edward Cullen and Bella Swan. This film, based on the 2005 book of the same name by Stephenie Meyer, began the famous romantic fantasy saga, which consisted of 5 films, whose leading roles fell to Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

What did the ‘Twilight’ director say about Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega?

Catherine Hardwicke, who also directed ‘The Girl in the Red Cape’ (2011), ‘The Mafia Heiress’ (2023), among other films, indicated in an interview on the ‘Watch-a-long’ podcast that both Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega would be the ideal actors for a reboot of the franchise. “He (Elordi) is amazing. He would probably be Edward today. (…) I think there are a lot of really great young actors. “You just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she is incredible,” said the filmmaker.

This statement from Hardwicke came a few months after The Hollywood Reporter announced that Lionsgate is working on a ‘Twilight’ series, something that, at the time, unleashed hysteria among fans of the saga on social networks, who also They began to release some names so that they could play the aforementioned characters.

It should be remembered that Hardwicke directed the first film in the franchise, which was made up of 4 other films: ‘New Moon’ (Chris Weitz – 2009), ‘Eclipse’ (David Slade – 2010), ‘Breaking Dawn, Part 1’ (Bill Condon – 2011) and ‘Dawn, Part Two’ (Bill Condon – 2012).

Robert Pattinson wasn’t “handsome enough” to be Edward

In this interview, the production designer and screenwriter also indicated that the studio in charge of ‘Twilight’ had great doubts about choosing Robert Pattinson for the role of Edward Cullen, since they did not consider him “handsome enough.” “When he came to my house, he had black bangs like hair and was a little out of shape because he was in the pub all the time,” she noted.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson starred in the ‘Twilight’ saga. Photo: Summit Entertainment

“After doing the fun auditions (with Kristen Stewart) at my house for a couple of hours, the next morning I looked at all the footage I shot and recorded and thought it worked not only in person but also on screen. I had to be sure. Of course, in person I got carried away, but you have to make sure it translates (on screen),” Hardwicke completed.