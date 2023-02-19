Izquierda Unida-Verdes de la Región de Murcia presented this Sunday in Archena some twenty candidates who will run for mayor in as many municipalities in the municipal elections on May 28.

He did so with the assistance of Carlos Sánchez Mato, head of the UI Program and member of the Federal Collegiate; Carmen Sonia Martínez, head of Feminism; and José Luis Álvarez Castellanos, regional coordinator of the United Left-Greens of the Region of Murcia.

The act was marked by the memory of three important names in IU who have already passed away, such as Juan José Cánovas, former mayor of Totana; Paco Saorín, former deputy mayor Cieza; and José Antonio Pujante, former regional coordinator of the left-wing coalition. More than half of these mayors will run alone in the elections with the IU brand and the rest will do so in coalition with other formations, mostly with Podemos.

IU Verdes in Murcia framed this act within the federal campaign that IU proposes for the next electoral cycle whose motto is “We take care of what is close”, which summarizes “the municipalist spirit as an essential part of our organization and which translates into more than two thousand councilors and more than one hundred mayors who continue to place us as the third municipalist force in the country.

In this sense, Sánchez Mato called on Murcian society to be aware “of the importance of the proposal and the alternative presented by Izquierda Unida, because where we govern, people notice it in their well-being.” Regarding the impossibility of a global agreement throughout Spain to run in the elections jointly with Podemos, Mato recalled that he is one of those who has worked the most: «I would love it if we had been able to combine a single candidacy and set aside the debate and the internal dispute. In this way, he said, “we would surely have removed a government that has been in power for decades here in Murcia and we would be present in many more town halls in this Region and throughout Spain.”

The national leader of the IU also recalled the policies that the Government of Spain is carrying out in terms of social welfare and said, for example, that “if the pensioners of Archena or any other municipality in Murcia and Spain have seen their pension rise in 8 percent, that has been thanks to the pressure that IU has exerted on the Spanish coalition government.

The transfer of these policies to the local level must have an impact, in Mato’s opinion, on “good management of infrastructures, street cleaning, basic services and attention to those most in need without putting up any obstacle, neither economic nor material”.

For his part, José Luis Álvarez Castellanos pointed out that the IU aspires in these elections “to increase its institutional representation in the Region’s town halls and to become, with this, an indispensable piece to promote local policies that improve the lives of residents, such as It has already demonstrated our presence and participation in various municipal governments such as Cieza or Abarán and, of course, in Totana”.

He also said that his formation goes to the elections “with the aim of consolidating a left-wing alternative in the Region of Murcia that puts an end to the stage of neoliberal policies of the PP that have increased inequality and precariousness while deteriorating services public and the environment.

During the act, the mayors of 18 of these municipalities also spoke briefly, which are Antonio Moreno (Mula), David Martínez (Mazarrón), Gabriel Lozano (Águilas), Virtudes Campos (Puerto Lumbreras), Pablo Rodríguez (Abarán), Antonio Martínez (Alhama), Jana Lorenzo (Sewer), Antonio Penalva (Cieza), Pedro Sosa (Lorca), Cristina López (bullas), Jonh David (Murcia), Pedro José Sánchez (Totana), Alberto Martínez (Yecla), Encarni González (Santomera), Ana López (Jumilla), Beatriz Alonso (Alguazas) and Aroha Nicolás (Cartagena).