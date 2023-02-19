Kangaroo jumps, bouncing hips and graceful pirouettes were enthusiastically performed in the Melkweg on Saturday evening. Rapper Feux jumped, Ragz Originale spun and Sam Wise bounced across the full width of the Max stage, on subterranean bass tones that also made the soles of the room vibrate.

Elsewhere in the building, solo singer Mychelle stood almost still, strumming her guitar, moving the audience with her deep voice that floated like a bass line under the clear guitar chords. A little later, agile jazz could be heard from Jerome Thomas who, like an athlete, with a bare torso and broad gestures, boosted the rhythms of his drummer and his tight band.

The new Oyster festival was held on Saturday evening in the Melkweg in Amsterdam. For six hours you could listen to music and watch art and film in all the halls of the building. The theme was the London music scene, and especially that part that experiments with its own forms of hip-hop, jazz and R&B. Oyster, named after the London Underground pass, explores the underground. And although this was the first edition, and almost everyone played in the Netherlands for the first time, the festival already attracted an eager audience.

Mild eruptions

It was a festive evening. Behind an unknown name could hide a D’Angelo-like performer (Thomas) or an R&B singer like Jaz Karis. With her streamlined melodies and captivating presentation, Karis sounded as if she wanted to personally show everyone in the still rather empty Max room her heartache. Sainté turned out to be a rapper with rippling words and angular beats that brought the audience to mild outbursts.

Sometimes something went wrong. The androgynous Emmavie played nicely with her band mates and let her voice moan Pharrell-esque in a quote from his song ‘Frontin’, but had to interrupt her set due to sound problems. Ragz Originale was best known as a producer of, among other things, ‘Shutdown’ by British rapper Skepta. In Amsterdam, the smoothly dancing Ragz sang rather shaky and knocked over a keyboard. But he showed that he plays a sultry variant of hip-hop, framed by floaty synthesizers.

Besides new talent, Oyster also showed something else: the style of British artists is pleasantly un-macho, especially compared to American rappers. There was no self-beating here, the presentation was more gentle. This applied to the women, such as the performance of the melodic rap star ENNY in the now full Max, but also to the challenging rapper Unknown T. This Daniel Lena, probably the most famous name of the evening, rapped tough, grim and flawless in his lightning-fast texts. Hidden in his hood, his eyes behind sunglasses, he behaved more mysterious than macho.

Pop Oyster Festival. Heard: 18/2 Melkweg, Amsterdam. ●●●●●