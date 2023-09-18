Italiano’s words on the victory that relaunches Fiorentina after the heavy defeat at San Siro. Then he focuses on the individuals
TO Dazn, the purple technician Vincenzo Italiano commented on Fiorentina’s return to the three points: “Comeback? It doesn’t happen often, we’re happy about this. It’s an aspect that we’re trying to improve this year, trying not to lose distance and confidence as happened in Milan. Today we played against a team that will finish between 5/6 and I’m happy with the response after Inter. Post-match celebration with the balls thrown in? I showed Dodò how to sweep at the end of the game (he’s joking) At San Siro we left the field, after an hour we were no longer us and we worked on this during the break. Also because some grumbling and controversy bothered us, today the response was also for this reason. More alternatives compared to last year? Parisi touched a lot of balls, when you become the director of the match you have to have personality and try to attack the space, at the end of the first half we sorted out the attacking phase, we sank and won. When the substitutes score I go crazy with joy, because it means we work well and everyone is on the ropes.”
On the singles: “Kouame? He’s a great team man, he has the spirit of a mature player, he has the same mentality whether he starts or during the match. He’s a guy to go to war with, he never abandons you. Nzola? He must do the job he did today, he must work with his back to goal to get the team up and playing well. He is suffering from the fact that he hasn’t scored yet but the championship is long and we need his characteristics. I’m convinced that he and Beltran will score, they have to stay calm. If Nico scores 20 goals, Beltran and Nzola 6 each but we achieve victory, I’m happy. Nico? He’s doing well from a mental point of view, I couldn’t not choose him. Beltran he will understand the Italian game and the third goal came from his intuition. We are in the fourth month of work, we have room for improvement.”
