TO Dazn, the purple technician Vincenzo Italiano commented on Fiorentina’s return to the three points: “Comeback? It doesn’t happen often, we’re happy about this. It’s an aspect that we’re trying to improve this year, trying not to lose distance and confidence as happened in Milan. Today we played against a team that will finish between 5/6 and I’m happy with the response after Inter. Post-match celebration with the balls thrown in? I showed Dodò how to sweep at the end of the game (he’s joking) At San Siro we left the field, after an hour we were no longer us and we worked on this during the break. Also because some grumbling and controversy bothered us, today the response was also for this reason. More alternatives compared to last year? Parisi touched a lot of balls, when you become the director of the match you have to have personality and try to attack the space, at the end of the first half we sorted out the attacking phase, we sank and won. When the substitutes score I go crazy with joy, because it means we work well and everyone is on the ropes.”