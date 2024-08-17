In life we ​​often find ourselves facing very complicated and difficult situations. Many times the arrival of a sudden illness upsets and overturns people’s lives, radically changing their habits and dreams. This is exactly what happened to a young mother, Rachel Burnswho after complaining of eye discomfort and going to her ophthalmologistreceived terrible news related to his health.

eyes; photo from the archive

Rachel Burns she is a mother of just 22 years old and her life has been completely turned upside down and disrupted by a truly dire diagnosis. The bad news came to Rachael after a misdiagnosis made by a ophthalmologist and after constant discomfort and inconvenience, further tests confirmed the woman’s fears. Let’s retrace Rachael Burns’ story together.

The beginning of the disease

Rachael’s story begins in 2023 when, after a very stressful period, she begins to suffer from violent headaches. For days the young woman cannot get out of bed and cannot stand sunlight, furthermore, her blood pressure is very high. After a few days of rest Rachael returns to normal, but something has changed. The woman begins to suffer from discomfort in her eyes. She soon realizes that the burning sensation and vision problems are now too disabling and so she turns to an ophthalmologist. The doctor sends her home with a eye drops and glasses to correct myopia, with the diagnosis of dry eyes. Rachael follows the specialist’s instructions, but nothing seems to improve.

eye drops; photo from the archive

The diagnosis

After months of suffering and pain the situation of Rachel seems to have worsened dramatically. The woman can no longer drive due to a blind spot in her field of vision on her right eye. The young mother reluctantly gives up accompanying her daughter to school and to the park so as not to put her in danger. Having reached this point, in May 2024Rachael is increasingly worried and decides to go to the emergency room. After in-depth investigations the diagnosis is dire and leaves Rachael speechless. The young mother has a inoperable tumor to the brain and his life expectancy is really short. Doctors explain to Rachel Burns that, given its position, the tumor cannot be surgically removed. The woman is shocked by this news, but does not decide to give up and give up. Even though the doctors have given her a few months of survival, the young mother decides to undergo several cycles of chemotherapy. Rachael is currently still battling this disease and together with her family she is raising funds to access treatments that could help her in this fight.

ophthalmologist; photo from archive