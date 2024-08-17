JHon Jáder Durán was present and is beginning to ask for a chance to be a starter with Aston Villa in the new Premier League season. The striker scored his first goal and gave his team victory in the duel against West Ham.

Durán scored in the 79th minute, in a duel between Spanish coaches, Unai Emery, who celebrated with Aston Villa, and Julen Lopetegui, who started the season with a defeat.

The celebration was also very unusual. During the pre-season there was talk of West Ham’s interest and he even appeared in a video making a gesture similar to the hammers that appear on the club’s crest.

That’s why, after being hugged by his teammates, Durán stood in front of the stands where the Aston Villa fans were and made a sign to them that he was not going to leave the team.

Aston Villa took the lead after just four minutes. The Belgian forward did not waste the opportunity and from a corner taken by Yuri Tielemans his compatriot Amadou Onana scored with a header.

Lopetegui’s team had to wake up, having started the match in a worse position but finding the equaliser thanks to a penalty committed by Matty Cash on the Czech Tomas Soucek.

The VAR review confirmed the referee’s decision and Brazilian Lucas Paquetá did not miss from the spot. With the match even, Aston Villa showed more ambition and were rewarded.

Emery brought on Durán in the 60th minute, replacing Ollie Watkins. And the move worked out perfectly. In a choral attack, Jacob Ramsey’s cross into the area was collected by the Colombian who, with first touch, beat the Frenchman Alphonso Areola again and gave Aston Villa the three points.

Jhon Durán’s numbers with Aston Villa

Durán, who joined Aston Villa in January 2023 from Chicago Fire, reached his 50th game for the English club, in all competitions, and his 36th in the Premier League. This Saturday’s goal is his ninth.

