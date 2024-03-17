Having archived the Middle East, Formula 1 continues the 2024 season by moving to Oceania for the third event of the year, the Australian Grand Prix.

Again, everyone is chasing the Red Bulls. The two one-two finishes obtained between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia gave a very precise picture of the situation, with Max Verstappen the winner and Sergio Perez still excellent second in both situations.

This means that Ferrari, the second clear force of this start to the season, will have to look for something in terms of performance, strategy or even just take advantage of any errors from the Milton Keynes team to try to bring home the first victory of the season and immediately send shatter the possibility of a year that could also be similar to the past one, with almost all the successes achieved by the Milton Keynes team.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Shameem Fahath See also James Rodríguez: former Everton teammate defends him and criticizes Benítez

Ferrari started much better than last year, scoring 21 points more in 2 races (46 against 25) despite being forced to put an 18-year-old rookie in the car in Jeddah due to the illness that struck Carlos Sainz, who later underwent surgery. 'appendicitis the same weekend.

If Ferrari currently seems to be the only, true and credible contender to Red Bull, there are several teams that are chasing themselves to understand how far they can dare during this championship. First of all Mercedes, which presented itself with a completely renewed car compared to past seasons but which encountered several problems related to the lack of aerodynamic load at the rear (like Ferrari, but greater).

The same goes for two other teams with high ambitions but which immediately encountered some difficulties such as McLaren and Aston Martin, eager to shine again as they did – in flashes – during the past season, while Haas will look for confirmation after the first point season obtained thanks to Nico Hulkenberg in Jeddah but with the precious collaboration of teammate Kevin Magnussen, a real wall for his opponents.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Australian GP 2024: television schedules (Italian time)

Sky schedule (Live)

Friday 22 March

Free Practice 1: 02.30 – 03.30

Free Practice 2: 06:00 – 07:00

Saturday 23 March

Free Practice 3: 02.30 – 03.30

Qualifying: 06:00 – 07-00

Sunday 24 March

Race: 05:00 am

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Saturday 23 March

Qualifying: 10:00 am

Sunday 24 March

Race: 2.00pm

Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)

Friday 22 March

Free Practice 1: 02.15 – 03.40

Free Practice 2: 05.45 – 07.10

Saturday 23 March

Free Practice 3: 02.15 – 03.40

Qualifying: 05.45 – 07-10

Sunday 24 March

Race: 04.40 am

Australian GP 2024: the numbers from Melbourne

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing AMR24 Photo by: Shameem Fahath

First edition of the GP: 1985 (Adelaide) – 1996 (Melbourne)

Record lap: 1'24″125 (Michael SchumacherFerrari F2004 – old layout) – 1'20″235 (Sergio Perez, Red Bull RB19 – new layout)

Number of laps: 58

Circuit Length: 5,278 meters

Race distance: 306,124 km