The match between the two teams started on Sunday evening, at nine thirty in the evening, to end on Monday morning at exactly one o’clock to 10 minutes in the morning.

The number of actual playing minutes in the match was 47 minutes in the first half, 76 minutes in the second half, 15 minutes in the third half, 19 minutes in the fourth half, and 12 minutes in penalty kicks, with a total of 169 minutes.

The entire match lasted 3 hours and 20 minutes, which is equivalent to a full 200 minutes.

The match also witnessed 12 substitutions, with 6 substitutions for each team.

The match referee counted 25 minutes of added time for the two teams’ match, after the “mouse” malfunctioned, and Abdel-Zaher El-Sakka, the sporting director of Future, was expelled in the match.

Mohamed Ismail, director of football in the first football team of the “Enppi” club, called on his players not to complete the match against “Future”, objecting to the goal scored by Mohamed Reda Bobo due to the ball colliding with the referee of the match.

The referee returned to the “mouse” to review the ball before calculating the validity of the goal after the video technology was disrupted for more than 15 minutes, after which the “Enppi” officials refused to complete the match.

In the end, the team returned to the field, and the match, which finally ended in a penalty shootout, ended 5-6 in favor of “Enppi”.