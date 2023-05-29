Newsweek: Putin wins Turkish presidential election

Russian leader Vladimir Putin won the presidential elections in Turkey, writes Newsweek magazine.

As the newspaper notes, the re-election of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is good news for Putin, as his relations with many world leaders have deteriorated after the start of a special operation in Ukraine. In turn, the Turkish president seeks to maintain close diplomatic ties with Moscow. “Erdogan’s victory is likely to guarantee the maintenance of the status quo,” the article says.

Erdogan’s victory in the presidential election became known on May 28. He received 52.14 percent of the popular vote. Putin congratulated him on his re-election as head of Turkey, calling his victory a natural result of the politician’s selfless work.