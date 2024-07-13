Chihuahua, Chih.- The president of the Economic Development Department of the State of Chihuahua (DESEC), Jorge Cruz Camberos, considered the attention to roads and the improvement of airports to be a priority and not the construction of passenger trains as announced by the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The business leader considered that the construction of passenger trains is an electoral issue, since the train system worldwide is not profitable and in the case of Mexico, due to the distance, it generates a high investment.

“I would first worry about having good roads and improving airports,” he said.

She acknowledged that there are interesting stretches such as the route from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) to Pachuca and the Mexico-Querétaro-Guadalajara route. From Mexico City to Nuevo Laredo, from AIFA to Pachuca and from Mexico City to Guadalajara are the routes of the three new passenger trains proposed by the virtual president-elect.

Cruz Camberos said that the challenges facing the state in economic matters are mainly related to federal public policy, in matters of electric energy and infrastructure.

In the city of Chihuahua, he said, the year is expected to close with growth slightly above 5 percent and noted that it will be important to keep an eye on the investment announcements that will be made within the framework of the Farnborough International Air Show (FIA), which will take place from July 22 to 26 in the United Kingdom.

Jorge Cruz Camberos President of Desec