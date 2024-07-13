This morning, Saturday 13 July, Tiziano Bianchi was found dead in his apartment together with his mother Lidia. Investigations underway

A tragedy occurred this morning, Saturday 13 July, in the community of Brentonico, in Trentino. The well-known journalist and blogger in the viticulture sector Tiziano Bianco and the mother who is over a hundred years old Lydia They were both found dead inside their home. At the moment, investigators are investigating to discover the exact cause of both deaths.

Tiziano Bianchi and his mother die

The first rumors about the death of Tiziano Bianchi and his elderly mother

An unexpected and shocking news has overwhelmed the entire population of the municipality of Brentonico, in Trentino this morning. When the police arrived at the home of the well-known journalist they found mother and son both deceased.

According to initial reconstructions of the event, Mrs. Lidia was found lifeless in her bed. Her end was probably decreed by natural causes linked to the woman’s advanced age. It cannot be ruled out that the son, once he realized his mother’s death, suffered a serious illness which ultimately revealed itself to him fatal.

The journalist’s body, as far as we know, was found by a neighbor on the ground in the driveway. The rescuers, promptly called, once they arrived on the scene tried, in vain, to revive him. Efforts that unfortunately were in vain: the man was already deadThe police and the judiciary also arrived at the site where the mother and son were found, in order to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the tragic event.

Who was Tiziano Bianchi?

Journalist and blogger Tiziano Bianchi, 59, was well known in the area, so much so that his unexpected disappearance shocked the entire community of Brentonico.

The man was a great enthusiast of tastings and also one of the founders of Skywine – Notebooks of Viticulture and Trentino Winea container of events and in-depth initiatives related to the world of wine.

He liked to define himself as a: “Journalist and blogger with a curious, and sometimes provocative, look at agricultural policies.”

His collaboration with the newspaper was longAdige.