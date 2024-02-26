Today the PAS could analyze the profiles that could be selected to determine who will be the candidate for mayor of Mocorito, after José Alfredo “Alfredín” López presented his resignation, according to Silvano Higuera Meraz, leader of the Steering Committee of the PAS in this municipality, in a meeting with Héctor Melesio Cuen OjedaWill be defined.

A difficult job because “Alfredín” López was the strong piece. Outside of it, no characters have been seen positioned and likely to possibly appear and be competition for the challenge of the political parties that will be part of the contest. Not even Silvano Higuera, who is the head of the party, has managed to position himself as a political figure of brilliance and weight.

Who has a complicated situation in Evora region is Óscar Inzunza Inzunza, president of the Mocorito River Farmers Association, who must remove the grain that is in the warehouses of the organization no later than two months before the wheat threshing begins, and it is known that everyone knows that the warehouses are saturated, so they must adjust the belt to the State Government so that they protect the corn in another place. Likewise, he must pull his influence to sell the grain that is for free sale because time flies.

In Salvador Alvaradothe work for Holy Week is already around the corner, because according to the director of Public Works, Ricardo Cruz Rocha, it is only a matter of coordinating with the municipality of Guasave to start with the rehabilitation of the roads that lead to the Bella Vista and Las Glorias beaches, since approximately 80 percent of the Alvarado population chooses these destinations to vacation on holy days.

In the midst of this panorama, the project to construct the bridge between these two Guasaven beaches resurfaces, which to date has not come to fruition, even though it would be of great benefit to tourists. Hopefully soon, the president of the north central zone of Codesin, Reginel Gaxiola Armenta, can give good news about this work in progress.

Those who should worry and deal with establishing actions and in conjunction with society are the directors of Public Security and Municipal Transit in Mocorito and Salvador Alvarado, Óscar Guinto Marmolejo and Sergio Lagunes Inclán respectively.

These municipalities are where there are most cases of family violence recorded. But in Salvador Alvarado They should be applied even more since the traffic light is red for the crimes of vehicle theft, commercial theft, and after family violence, the crime of injuries is the one that occupies second place. Without a doubt, they should be more alert and achieve a decrease by the end of this month.

We recommend you read: