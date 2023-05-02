RIA Novosti: Russian Embassy in Khartoum evacuated 203 people from Sudan

The Russian Embassy in Khartoum evacuated 203 people from Sudan. It became known RIA News from a source in the Sudanese capital.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the planes with the evacuated people have already flown to Cairo. After refueling, they continued their flight to Moscow. In addition to Russians, there are citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine among those evacuated from Sudan.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian Consulate General in Jeddah, Ruslan Usmanov, said that Saudi warships had evacuated several dozen Russians from Sudan. The diplomat specified that about 40 Russians arrived in Jeddah. Most of them soon left: some – to Russia, some – to other countries.

The conflict between the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Reaction Force began as a result of disagreements between their leaders.