This 2023, Jalisco celebrates 200 years as a Free and Sovereign Stateso it is the perfect excuse to know the state anthem.

The Jalisco anthem was Composed by Moisés Guerrero López and Felipe Vázquez Barbosa, who created the lyrics and music respectively.

This hymn can be interpreted in solemn acts of an official, civic, cultural, school or sports nature, according to the Law of Official Symbols of the State of Jalisco, according to Milenio.

The festivities began but the exact date is June 18, since in 1823 Jalisco was declared an independent state.

Jaliscienses the homeland calls us

fluttering the tricolor banner

remembering the brave caste

that to Jalisco his life offered.

STANZA

As the serene dawn breaks

in the night his triumph of light

soft feather broke the chains

subjugators of slavery

no longer wield fraternal hands

of steel the fatal fury

preserving the eternal forces

of peace as an immortal shield.

CHORUS

Jaliscienses the homeland calls us

fluttering the tricolor banner

remembering the brave caste

that to Jalisco his life offered.

STANZA

Reaffirming the noble premise

and the effort that made us

the victory of ancient desires

flooded your heroes with bliss

If the opprobrium ignited the flame

in defense of our coat of arms

Jalisco take a step forward

for the glory of our nation.

CHORUS

Jaliscienses the homeland calls us

fluttering the tricolor banner

remembering the brave caste

that to Jalisco his life offered.

