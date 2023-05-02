This 2023, Jalisco celebrates 200 years as a Free and Sovereign Stateso it is the perfect excuse to know the state anthem.
The Jalisco anthem was Composed by Moisés Guerrero López and Felipe Vázquez Barbosa, who created the lyrics and music respectively.
This hymn can be interpreted in solemn acts of an official, civic, cultural, school or sports nature, according to the Law of Official Symbols of the State of Jalisco, according to Milenio.
The festivities began but the exact date is June 18, since in 1823 Jalisco was declared an independent state.
Jaliscienses the homeland calls us
fluttering the tricolor banner
remembering the brave caste
that to Jalisco his life offered.
STANZA
As the serene dawn breaks
in the night his triumph of light
soft feather broke the chains
subjugators of slavery
no longer wield fraternal hands
of steel the fatal fury
preserving the eternal forces
of peace as an immortal shield.
CHORUS
Jaliscienses the homeland calls us
fluttering the tricolor banner
remembering the brave caste
that to Jalisco his life offered.
STANZA
Reaffirming the noble premise
and the effort that made us
the victory of ancient desires
flooded your heroes with bliss
If the opprobrium ignited the flame
in defense of our coat of arms
Jalisco take a step forward
for the glory of our nation.
CHORUS
Jaliscienses the homeland calls us
fluttering the tricolor banner
remembering the brave caste
that to Jalisco his life offered.
