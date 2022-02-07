An official in the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control Agency told AFP that “323 packages were discovered, each weighing 250 grams,” noting that these drugs were found in the town of Al-Marj on Saturday.

And accounts on social media circulated pictures of packages of cannabis stacked on top of each other, each with a picture of the Russian president wearing a black uniform.

The official did not specify the source of the seized drugs, nor was he able to explain why there was a picture of the Russian president on the packages.

Trafficking in counterfeit drugs and alcohol has increased dramatically in Libya in recent years, especially in the absence of security controls at the ports after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

Hashish is one of the most seized drugs in Libya.