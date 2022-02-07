French President Emmanuel Macron went to Red Square after five hours of talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. RIA News.

After meeting with his Russian colleague, Macron took a walk around the center of Moscow, starting at the Four Seasons Hotel. Then he headed towards St. Basil’s Cathedral and visited Red Square. Macron was accompanied by French Ambassador to Moscow Pierre Levy, French journalists and military men in uniform.

The talks between Putin and Macron in the Kremlin took place on February 7. They lasted a little over five hours. First, the presidents talked one on one, after which they continued the dialogue over a working lunch. After that, Putin and Macron took part in a joint press conference.

Before the meeting, the President of France announced his optimistic attitude towards the upcoming conversation. At the same time, he stressed that he “does not believe in spontaneous miracles.” During the meeting, Macron noted the importance of the Ukrainian issue for the whole of Europe and expressed the hope that he would be able to raise it in the negotiations.