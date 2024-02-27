The governments of the United States and the United Kingdom announced this Tuesday (27) sanctions against people and entities linked to the Houthis in Yemen, accused of carrying out terrorist attacks in the region with the support of Iran.

Among those sanctioned are the deputy commander of the Quds Force, an elite unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and a company that transports Iranian products to finance the Houthis.

The sanctioned company is called ARTURA, which is operated by Hong Kong-based Cap Tees Shipping. She was accused of being involved in transporting goods for sale to the Houthis and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

In January 2024, the company reportedly sent Iranian products worth US$100 billion to China via the Panama-flagged ship 'Kohana'. The amount raised in these commercial operations would be used to finance actions such as supplying weapons to groups hostile to the US in the region and helping Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, says the US Treasury Department.

The measures aim to prevent the flow of resources that enable the Houthis' destabilizing activities, which threaten the security of peaceful international trade in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, according to statements from the two countries.

The Houthis are an extremist group that controls part of Yemeni territory and faces a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, an ally of the USA and the United Kingdom.

The deputy commander of the Quds Force, Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh, was sanctioned for providing significant military support to the Houthis, as was Ibrahim al Nashiri, a member of the Houthis. Other units of the Quds Force, which specializes in military operations abroad, were also affected by the sanctions.

“As I have already made clear to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the regime bears full responsibility for these attacks due to the extensive military support it has given to the Houthis. All those who seek to undermine regional stability should know that the UK, together with its allies, will not hesitate to act,” said British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

The note released by the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that to date the United Kingdom has imposed more than 400 sanctions on Iranian people and entities