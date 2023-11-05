”Surprised, shocked, not completely happy. I will only be happy when he can come back to us, I hope soon”. Thus Thomas Hand confides to Adnkronos his feelings after being informed by the Israeli authorities that his daughter Emily8 years old, is alive and in the Gaza Strip, kidnapped by Hamas. The little girl was not killed on October 7thduring the raid that Hamas militiamen had carried out in Kibbutz Beeri, as he had been informed.

Now, if he could talk to her, if she could hear him, Hand would tell Emily ”we all love you, we are all waiting for your safe release as soon as possible. Be strong”.

When Hand received the news of Emily’s death, ”my family, my whole world was destroyed”. And in that moment Hand had found a way to alleviate the immense pain of a father, seeing in Emily’s death ”the end of her suffering”.

Because when he learned that his daughter had been found lifeless, Hand, through tears, breathed ”a sigh of relief” because he feared ”what my little girl might have experienced as a hostage. Because what those people do to the hostages in Gaza is worse than death”.