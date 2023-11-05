You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz.
Luis Diaz.
He scored in the game Luton vs. Liverpool.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian Luis Diaz He entered the 82nd minute in the game Luton vs. Liverpool and scored the tying goal, 1-1, with a dedication to his father who is still kidnapped.
The Colombian entered the field and Liverpool was losing 1-0, in a very difficult match, although his club made all the expenses.
(Colombian athlete, between life and death in Mexico, family cries out for help)(Chicó makes serious complaint for offering handouts at stake against Cali)
The message
When everything seemed like Luton were going to take the three pointsJurgen Kloppthe Liverpool coach, decided to bring in the Guajiro striker.
Díaz entered the field to replace Ryan Gravenberg and minutes later, with a header, he scored the tie.
Immediately, the stadium applauded the goal and his teammates came out to celebrate with the Colombian, who is waiting for good news about the release of his father, who is kidnapped in his country.
Once he scored the goal, Díaz went out to celebrate, he lifted his shirt and the phrase read: “freedom for dad.”
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #great #goal #scored #dedication #kidnapped #father