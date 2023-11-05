The Colombian Luis Diaz He entered the 82nd minute in the game Luton vs. Liverpool and scored the tying goal, 1-1, with a dedication to his father who is still kidnapped.

The Colombian entered the field and Liverpool was losing 1-0, in a very difficult match, although his club made all the expenses.

(Colombian athlete, between life and death in Mexico, family cries out for help)(Chicó makes serious complaint for offering handouts at stake against Cali)

The message

When everything seemed like Luton were going to take the three pointsJurgen Kloppthe Liverpool coach, decided to bring in the Guajiro striker.

Díaz entered the field to replace Ryan Gravenberg and minutes later, with a header, he scored the tie.

Immediately, the stadium applauded the goal and his teammates came out to celebrate with the Colombian, who is waiting for good news about the release of his father, who is kidnapped in his country.

Once he scored the goal, Díaz went out to celebrate, he lifted his shirt and the phrase read: “freedom for dad.”