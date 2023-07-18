Israel has decided to “recognize Morocco’s sovereignty” over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, the royal cabinet in Rabat announced on Monday, citing a letter from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(You can read: The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, was hospitalized in an emergency)

“With this letter, The Israeli Prime Minister has transferred to the Very High Attention of His Majesty the King (Mohammed VI) the decision of the State of Israel to recognize the sovereignty of Morocco over the territory of Western Sahara“, indicated the Moroccan royal palace in a statement.

(Also: Israel: Protests against the Netanyahu government’s judicial reform return)

In his letter, Netanyahu informed the sovereign that Israel was positively examining “the opening of a consulate in the city of Dakhla”, located in the part of Western Sahara controlled by the kingdom.

In Jerusalem, questioned by AFP, Netanyahu’s office specified that “Israel confirms the details contained in the announcement” of the Moroccan authorities.

(Also read: Keys to the Israeli military operation in Jenin: it has not occurred for almost 2 decades)

Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, is controlled for the most part by Morocco, but is claimed by the Saharawi pro-independence Polisario Front, supported by Algeria.

Morocco and Israel normalized their diplomatic relations in December 2020 within the framework of the Abraham agreementsa process between the Hebrew State and several Arab countries supported by the United States.

(We recommend: ‘A cliché thought by the West’, the reason behind the radicalization of young Palestinians)

Morocco obtained in exchange from the United States the recognition of Moroccan sovereignty “over Western Sahara.

AFP