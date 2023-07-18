Iceman Wim Hof ​​has been charged in the United States for the death of a 17-year-old girl. She died in her swimming pool after practicing breathing techniques from the famous philosopher, which she looked up on her computer. Her father demands almost 60 million euros from the 64-year-old Limburger.

Father Raphael Metzger, a Southern California attorney, found his daughter in their family pool in August last year. She was lying face down in the water, the American magazine writes Outside. He tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate her. Madelyn died of drowning, it was determined. She hadn’t used alcohol or drugs and there were no signs of a physical abnormality such as cardiac arrhythmia.

Metzger holds Dutchman Wim Hof ​​and his company Innerfire responsible for the death of his daughter and filed a lawsuit in December with a California court. Madelyn is said to have performed Hof’s breathing techniques shortly before her death. There was a tab open on her computer with various court exercises.

Extreme cold

Wim Hof ​​has become known as the Iceman: he can withstand extreme cold. His notable achievements include swimming under Arctic ice (dressed in swimming trunks), climbing Kilimanjaro almost naked, and sitting in a tub of ice cubes for about two hours.

Hof’s method consists of a number of series of deep inhalations and partial exhalations, followed by a period of no breathing. In this way, the breath can be held longer and longer. The technique is used, for example, in swimming. However, it can also lead to hyperventilation and unconsciousness. If that happens underwater, it can be fatal.

We were shocked to hear that such a young girl drowned Enam Hof

Damages

Metzger is seeking nearly €60 million in damages from Hof ​​and wants him to post warnings on his website, saying the method is dangerous and "should never be put into water because of the risk of drowning and death." Metzger is also suing his ex-wife for negligence. She introduced her daughter to Hof's method.

Enahm Hof, Wim’s son and the CEO of Innerfire BV, calls the allegations ‘clearly untrue’. “We were shocked to hear that such a young girl drowned,” Enahm Hof ​​told Outside. “Shocked by the allegations, which make no sense to us.”

More criticism

There is more criticism of Hof. Journalist Scott Carney of The New York Times states that several people have contacted him about injuries and even deaths after performing the Wim Hof ​​method. There would even be thirteen deaths. “The looming question is why Wim has not stopped,” said Carney. The answer depends on his personality. Maybe he just doesn’t want to stop.”

Madelyn Metzger would not have known that performing Wim Hof's breathing methods in water is dangerous. Enahm Hof ​​says the company is doing everything it can to warn readers and viewers. Hof's website contains written and video warnings about the breathing techniques. "Participating in these exercises near water increases the risk of shallow water blackouts, which can lead to drowning and, tragically, death," reads a disclaimer.

Enahm Hof ​​says the lawsuit is simply an attempt to falsely blame his father and company for a terrible tragedy. “It pains me that Mr. Metzger is using his daughter’s death to sue his ex-wife and us,” he said.



