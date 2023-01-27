Saturday, January 28, 2023
Israel | At least seven killed in attack in Jerusalem

January 27, 2023
0

At least seven people have died and ten people have been injured in the shooting that took place near the synagogue, reports The Jerusalem Post.

At least seven people have been killed in an attack in the Neve Yaakov district in Jerusalem, says The Jerusalem Post. Ten people have been injured.

According to the newspaper, there has been a shooting near the synagogue, which is suspected to have been terrorist.

The security forces that were present, not specified in more detail in the story, killed the attacker after he had tried to escape, the newspaper says.

The news is updated.

