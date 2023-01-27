Israel | At least seven killed in attack in Jerusalem

At least seven people have died and ten people have been injured in the shooting that took place near the synagogue, reports The Jerusalem Post.

According to the newspaper, there has been a shooting near the synagogue, which is suspected to have been terrorist.

The security forces that were present, not specified in more detail in the story, killed the attacker after he had tried to escape, the newspaper says.

