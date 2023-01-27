The National Police is investigating the shooting death of two men, whose bodies have been found this morning on a road to an avocado farm located in the Malaga town of Vélez. The first hypotheses suggest that the now deceased had a dispute over labor and economic issues: there was a debt involved, according to police sources. Yesterday there was a discussion between these two individuals, one an avocado producer and the other businessman in the area, also dedicated to the same fried food. This morning, the 52-year-old farmer approached the 47-year-old businessman, shot him at point blank range and killed him. He then he has committed suicide. Next to the body of the second was a shotgun.

A brief police note indicates that the bodies were found by a passerby at 10:30 today in an area known as the Camino de Remanente, on a farm located on the Benamocarra road. First, the lifeless body of the 52-year-old man was located, next to whom was the weapon supposedly used for the homicide and suicide. A little further on, at a nearby point, the body of the 47-year-old man was found in a ditch, with gunshot wounds.

The police have reported that both knew each other and even point to a mobile as the trigger for this double death. Apparently, “labor disagreements could be behind the homicide and subsequent suicide,” they point out. Both lived in the area.

It has been a neighbor of the area who has called 112 alerting that there was a deceased person in the so-called hotbed of La Palma, for which the Local Police, the National Police and the health services have been mobilized, who have not been able to more than certifying the death of the man, reports Efe.