The Qatari Government announced this Tuesday that Israel and the Islamist group Hamas reached an agreement for the entry of medicines for civilians in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the delivery of necessary medicines for the Israeli hostages in the enclave.

The spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed bin Mohamed al Ansari, announced in a statement “the success of a Qatari mediation in cooperation with the friendly Republic of France, in which an agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas, by which Medicines will be delivered along with other humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip, in the most affected and vulnerable areas.”

In exchange, the spokesperson explained, the “necessary medications for Israeli captives in Gaza” will be delivered.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

EFE