'Love and fire' He returned with the most famous cases in national entertainment. In the next few hours, the space hosted by Rodrigo González, the popular 'Peluchín', and Gigi Miter will show a new discovery that promises to shake 'Chollywood'. Next, we tell you who the cameras captured on the program broadcast by Willax TV.

What will happen in 'Love and Fire'?

Through their social networks, 'Love and fire' showed a preview of the ampay in which a famous Peruvian woman is seen with her new boyfriend kissing inside a car.

This Tuesday, January 16 from 1.50 p.m. m. by the Willax TV signalall the details of this new discovery between the lovebirds were revealed.

Who is the famous person who appears in the new ampay of 'Amor y fuego'?

Although in the images issued by 'Love and fire' The faces of the characters who star in this ampay are not clearly seen, the production of the program announced that the famous “separated from the father of her children.”

Given this, it is rumored that the woman who would appear in this revelation would be Slavic Yiddawho a few days ago revealed that she was in love again. “He's not in the middle and I want to keep it that way, because I like how we are. He's not in the middle and he doesn't want to be there,” he commented in an interview for 'Lado B' of La República.

Let us remember that in October 2023, the actress surprised by announcing her separation from the father of her two children, Julian Zucchi, with whom to date he maintains a good relationship.