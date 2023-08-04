The Islamic State (IS) confirmed the death of Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi, who had served as its leader since November 2022. Without giving further details about his identity, they named Abu Hafs al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi as his successor.

The Islamic State group announced on August 3 the death in Syria of its leader Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi, although it did not specify when the death occurred in the midst of clashes with Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), main rival Islamist group in northwestern Syria and according to AP, linked to Al-Qaeda.

The leader had led the extremist organization since November and after confirmation of his death, Abu Hafs al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi was named the group’s new leader.

In a message, IS accused HTS of acting as agents of Turkish intelligence. In April, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that after being targeted by him “for a long time,” intelligence forces in Syria had killed Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshia version denied by the IS at the time.

“He was killed after they (HTS) tried to capture him. He responded with his weapons, until he died from his wounds, ”said the spokesman for the extremist organization in the recording that finally confirms the death of the ringleader.

Regarding the successor, Abu Hafs al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi “He accepted the commission and assumed power.”

IS leaders nickname themselves ‘Al Qurayshi‘ to give itself legitimacy, in reference to the tribe to which the Prophet Muhammad belonged, the Quraishites.

The Islamic State, a decimated group that continues to operate

The Islamic State self-proclaimed its caliphate in June 2014, controlling territory equivalent to a third of Syria and Iraq. Its leader at the time, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, was killed in Syria in a US-led military operation in 2019.

The new leader Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi, is already the fourth to assume the role in the last four years. Two of his predecessors also lost their lives in the course of military operations against him.

The United Nations, backed by various countries around the world, names IS an international terrorist organization.

Currently, IS continues to organize attacks in Syria and Iraq, but lost control of the vast majority of the territory under its rule in 2014. Its members spend most of their time in hiding in remote areas of both countries.

The US-led military coalition, together with the Syrian Democratic Forces alliance, led by a Kurdish group, continue to carry out raids against them.

With Reuters and EFE