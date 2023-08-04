This Thursday the Cruz Azul team said goodbye to the Leagues Cup, losing in the penalty shootout against Charlotte FC.
After having tied without goals in the first half, everything was defined from the point of punishment, where it came to sudden death. In the last shot, Kevin Castaño missed the ball and goalkeeper Kahlina stopped the ball. Others who failed from Cruz Azul were Antuna and Rotondi.
Here we present you what are the next 5 matches of the Machine.
Regarding the Liga MX, the next commitment for those led by coach Ricardo Ferretti is against Santos Laguna. However, the date and time are yet to be defined.
For matchday 5, Cruz Azul enters the always complicated Hidalgo field to measure forces against the Tuzos del Pachuca, in play yet to be defined on date and time.
One of the most anticipated games of day 6 in Mexican soccer is between Rayados de Monterrey and Cruz Azul. Undoubtedly, a game in which goals and emotions are expected in bulk.
On Saturday, September 2, one of the most anticipated games of the tournament will be played, when another edition of the Young Classic takes place between América and Cruz Azul. Great match!
The fifth game of the cement team will be on Friday, September 15, on national dates for Mexico, when the faces will be seen against Mazatlán. This game will be the opening game for matchday 8 of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
More Leagues Cup news:
#schedule #Cruz #Azuls #matches #elimination #Leagues #Cup #Charlotte
Leave a Reply