He Betis has won with a comfortable result this Wednesday in Barcelona (1-3) but during the course of the event the sensations regarding the game have been very far from what should be the classic procedure of this type of competitions and even more so against a Second Federation team such as Sant Andreu, three steps below the category in which the Betic team plays, which breaks the streak of three consecutive defeats but does not end the club with the solvency and decisiveness with which it should.

Betis’ duel was complicated for free against the Catalan team, which was much superior to the Verdiblancos in many phases of the game, despite the inferiority on paper, and Betis took the lead largely thanks to the referee’s mistakes. of the match, Busquets Ferrer, who if he had done his homework could have seriously compromised the green and white team’s presence in the round of 32.

“Together,” he wrote despite everything an Isco from home who followed the evolution of his teammates and wanted to feel part of this victory from a distance in a complex moment like the one Betis is experiencing. The man from Malaga is still recovering from his injury and will find it very difficult to reappear in the remainder of the year, but without a doubt the midfielder will be the most anticipated reinforcement for a Betis devoid of quality, where not even Lo Celso could be as unbalanced as on other occasions. .

Regarding the match in this second round of the Cup, the Balearic referee did not point out some key actions that could unbalance the cup contest in favor of Sant Andreu, like a clear handball by Sabaly in which the VAR does not come into play as said technology is not dedicated to this second Cup match, and then Busquets Ferrer points out a rigorous penalty for a fall of Vitor Roque that serves Betis to finish making it 1-2 thanks to Bartra’s boots and seal the final victory thanks to a counter carried out by the right flank with skill by Mateo to finally be Abde who finished off to make it 1-3 which, however, does not prevent us from seeing the forest of the green and white inability both when it comes to defending and being more offensive.