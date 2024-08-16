Sci-Fi films are very important in contemporary times, as they invite us to rethink our environment in various times, and Reminiscence It comes with an apocalyptic outlook and ideas about memories that will definitely make you think about the past. Plus, it stars Hugh Jackman, so the action is guaranteed. Here’s what you can expect from it.

The film begins with a beautiful idea about the past, and proposes it as a time that is not anchored to us: we are the ones who tie ourselves to it. We embark on an eternal search to find the details that are no longer there, that we did not perceive at the time, we have always had the inclination to look back, that is the idea that the film pursues in a post-apocalyptic environment.

You should prepare yourself for a lot of confusion and some pain in the middle of flooded cities. I can tell you from the beginning that the settings are quite interesting. And of course, Jackman’s performance is as impressive as ever.

The universe in which the story takes place has suffered a new flood, everything is flooded and life is very difficult for the poorest, corruption continues and there are many slums in which crime and poverty prevail over the hope of progress and peace. However, although few things will change politically at the end of ReminiscenceAt the very least, the main characters will allow us to see the paths that humanity has: looking back or looking forward, as the only ways to understand and live in the world without stagnating.

What is Reminiscence about?

The film proposes a kind of post-war artifact that will guide the entire story, although little is known about how it works or the circumstances of the protagonists possessing both the artifact and the knowledge of how to operate it.

Nick, our protagonist, has an independent business that he runs alongside Watts, His partner, an excellent marksman whom he also met in the war, have both suffered the consequences of that part of human history and now survive by trying to “help” others remember, to return to a happy place.

Both are in charge of managing a kind of water tank in which people are able to remember a particular memory, but only with the guidance of the voice of the protagonist, who uses files and a special helmet.

Both Nick and Watts are essential to the business, which, while expensive for the working class, does not allow for an excellent life for the people who run it. The story follows Nick and an encounter that was destined for tragedy.

Nick meets Mae and falls in love, unaware that she was sent by one person in an attempt to cover up someone else’s secrets. The girl will disappear and after leaving Nick devastated, who will look for her, we will realize the different layers of history that Mae has been burdened with.

Source: Prime Video

The protagonist will be confused and will not know how to proceed in the face of his own memories and experiences and in the face of what he discovers was the woman he loved and everything she hid from him. Anger, sadness, confusion and other feelings will coexist in Nick, whose hunches will make him continue searching until he gets to the heart of the matter.

A strange twist will turn Nick’s journey upside down and stir up his feelings again, but this time to heal what remains of his love. The film ends with a stunning scene of the still-flooded city.

The film could be considered a cyberpunk film in almost every aspect. Do you like this kind of film?

Where can I watch Reminiscence?

The film is currently available on Prime Video, watch it here. The platform also has different Sci-Fi style series that we have reviewed on TierraGamer, from the most sophisticated to the most popular installments, from Solos to Tales from the Loop.

Source: Prime Video

So if you’re interested in the genre, check out our reviews of older, classic titles and also our opinions on new releases.

Is Reminiscence worth watching? What kind of movie is it?

The movie of Reminiscence It has a very unique proposal, however, it focuses more on action, it is structured in a soft sci-fi, and also pursues and attempts to construct the idea of ​​memory as the reminiscence of time and its connection with us as humans and our way of seeing and constructing life.

These are already pretty complex ideas to think about, and trying to put them into a film is a lot more complicated than it might seem. So, it’s not that it’s a bad movie, but The development falls quite short because it presents different knots that, although they make the story more complex, do not have a space that allows them to really develop the ideas.

From Mae’s past to the mystery and chaos of the world and even the strong and lonely figure of the protagonist, it seems that They are all knots that you must commit to seeing this way, and try to make the characters work with their respective personalities, which are more imposed than developed.

After that, the ending is satisfying but empty. The film is much more of an action film like any other that takes too many risks and loses ideas that could have worked better. Ambition in the scripts is a delight and it is always important to recognize it, however, sometimes it is better to consider the limits that the development of the stories can entail, so that what has a chance of being presented in a neat manner is exploited as much as possible.

