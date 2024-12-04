Put an end to humidity in the rooms of your home: five tricks to reduce it

The last thing anyone wants to smell at home after a long day at work is a musty smell. It is an unpleasant stench that, once it invades your nostrils, does not leave you alone. Not only does it persist in the environment, humidity also sticks to your clothes, curtains and furniture. Fighting musty odor is a constant battle that can end quickly with a few tricks. You should keep in mind that if moisture has seeped onto your parents and stains have appeared, you should consider consulting a professional. If you don’t eliminate them, the smell will never disappear from your house. Not only that, certain moisture stains—like black ones—can be extremely dangerous, so we insist that you address them immediately.

Beyond the bad smell, there are other signs that can tell you that your house is accumulating humidity. An alarm signal is the accumulation of condensation on objects such as glass and windows. If you see small drops of moisture or fog on these surfaces, it means that a lot of humidity has accumulated in the environment.

Stoßlüften against moisture





If you are not doing so, we recommend that you have routines to ventilate the house. This is a complicated balance due to the drop in temperatures on these dates. In Germany, ventilating is a tradition to which they have given a name: the Stoßlüften. This practice consists of ventilating the house every day, but quickly. It is enough to open the windows for a couple of minutes every day. The objective is to renew the air in the home efficiently. He Stoßlüften It should be enough for the musty smell to decrease and even disappear.

If you can, we also recommend that you control the temperature of your home. Make sure it never drops below 14 degrees. Temperatures lower than that promote condensation, which causes humidity to accumulate in the environment. While you are at home, try to keep the temperature in your home below 18 degrees with the same objective, to eliminate the accumulation of humidity in the environment.

Baking soda and coffee for humidity





If there is a remedy against humidity famous for its effectiveness and low price, it is undoubtedly baking soda. And if we add coffee it will be even more effective. Baking soda has great dehumidifying power, and coffee has the added value of neutralizing the musty smell.

This home remedy against humidity does not require much technique, you just have to fill a container with baking soda and coffee grounds in equal parts. You should notice results the next day. Pay attention to the baking soda and coffee, since depending on the humidity you have at home you will have to change it with some regularity. You will know that the time has come to renew this home remedy if you see that the baking soda has acquired an extremely intense musty smell, or if it begins to develop water deposits.

This trick is also very effective at eliminating bad odors in your refrigerator, so we encourage you to try it. In this case, you will only need a very small container, such as a glass.

Salt for humidity





If you don’t have baking soda at home, a good alternative is salt. In addition to enhancing the flavor of our meals, it also serves to absorb moisture very effectively. It is an effective desiccant that we recommend that you place near your windows, so that it mitigates the condensation that permeates into your home.

To do this, you only need a container in which you can add a generous amount of salt. As with baking soda, we recommend that you pay attention to signs that indicate you need to replace the salt. If moisture or water accumulates, it is time to renew this home remedy.

Vinegar for moisture





In the event that moisture has seeped into the fabrics of your home, there is a solution. While it is true that the musty smell on sofas or curtains can be very persistent, if you persevere you can eliminate it forever.

Your best ally can be vinegar. It is a component that helps eliminate bad odors, thanks to its antibacterial and antifungal properties.

To use vinegar, we recommend that you mix it with equal parts water in a sprayer. When applying it to your curtains and sofas, you must keep in mind that there is a balance to maintain. Do not spray the mixture excessively, since if you wet your fabrics you can worsen the problem.

If you do not want to put the mixture directly on your fabrics, you can put this mixture in a container in the rooms of your home, to help eliminate the musty smell. We don’t want to cover up one bad smell with another, so if you leave the vinegar in the environment, add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to mask its strong smell.

An essential oil that is especially effective in counteracting musty odors is vanilla. Its powerful odor, which penetrates the nasal passages, is excellent for covering up musty odors. Alternatively, you can use any essential oil that has a strong scent.

Rice for moisture





If your phone has gotten water, you may have heard the advice to put it in rice to absorb the moisture. You can’t do the same with your house, but you can replicate this trick on a small scale to eliminate the musty smell from your rooms.

To do this you will need to pour raw rice into a container. To avoid wasting anything, it is preferable that you use rice that you consider is no longer suitable for consumption. To increase its effectiveness, we recommend that you add a generous splash of your favorite essential oil. You will have, on the one hand, the rice absorbing moisture, and the essential oils on the other masking this unpleasant smell.