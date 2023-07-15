Isabel Coixet is a pioneer. She has set an aesthetic and ethical course with her cinema, and is the benchmark for a new generation of current directors. Her gifted eye serves to unravel this campaign and observe the characters who are starring in it. just rolled One Lovebased on the novel by Sarah Table, and yes, he has his passions and his warnings, but above all a common sense and a more than developed artistic and political sensitivity.

Ask. If you were President of the Government, what would you do so that, as in your film, it did not start to snow in Benidorm?

Answer. For starters, fewer politicians in politics and more female film production managers in it. I think about it many times: the production structure of a film would work to organize things well.

Q. It seems that in polarized politics, words do have a secret life… Only populist trollies are heard.

R. You have to listen more to Leonard Cohen or Nina Simone or even Kylie Minogue and less to what runs through the networks who knows where it comes from.

Q. Will those from Vox know that no matter how hard they try to censor movies, there was a man named Berlanga?

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

R. I, if they come to power, I imagine a re-education camp along Mechanical orange but with Berlanga films. Although the cafrerío also leaves.

Q. What is now the film of independence?

R. Lost in La Mancha: second part.

Q. In the previous one, you had a hard time, did you feel something like the tow of the outlaws?

R.. As Camilo Sesto, who sadly is no longer with us, would say, I have to answer with a song of his that is my favorite: “It is better not to say anything, if there is nothing to say”.

Q. just rolled One Love. If you were President of the Government and you had to choose one, only one, which would it be?

R. To the dog in the movie that is, a love: his name is Floweris intersexand his character is called Sieso.

Q. Things I never told you it was his first movie. Do not deprive yourself from here of saying something to Pedro Sánchez.

R. That I admire his mettle to maneuver, he would have been a great Formula 1 driver; or an eel.

Q. And now to Feijóo…

R. I think that what he really liked was to command the Xunta. It is very hot in Madrid, and scallops, like in O Grove, nowhere.

Q. To Abascal, better not, I know what he is thinking. Well try it.

R.. Well, he’d tell him this: “Relax, man, for God’s sake. And don’t enjoy being scared so much, it’s very noticeable.

Q. Will Yolanda Díaz overcome the skirmish on the left prior to the elections?

R.. Everything could be. Despite my sympathy for Yolanda Díaz, it seems to me that the idea of ​​universal inheritance is absolutely disastrous. If there is a group to which those 20,000 euros can do more harm than good, it is young people. Neither the State nor the Government can be generous mothers or fathers. Controlled rents, access to high-level education, scholarships, support for entrepreneurs, there are thousands of things to give you a boost in life, but what?cash…?

Q. For you, who is an aesthete, what is the line that in the film of a campaign separates the ridiculous from the admissible?

R. Definitely ban Virginia Woolf.

P. How do you explain the contradiction that the ultras want to occupy culture in institutions to destroy it and the ministry of Miquel Iceta has hardly done more than use it as a vase?

R. Let’s face it: politicians around the world—except the French, who carry it in their DNA—will never be the defenders of culture. The only thing we need is that they respect it, even if it doesn’t come or go. But I like Iceta, he seems like a hard-working politician, full of common sense… And we don’t have so much of that.

Receive the newsletter every afternoon electoral newspaperwith the analysis of Ricardo de Querol, deputy director, and Luis Barbero, editor-in-chief of the edition.