BitRiver financial analyst Antonov allowed the dollar to rise to 93 rubles

The ruble is likely to weaken against the dollar in the coming week – the next resistance level is 95 against the dollar, and then 100 rubles, said BitRiver financial analyst Vladislav Antonov. About it writes prime agency.

According to him, by the end of the week it is possible to strengthen it. “Since the downtrend in the ruble is in force, it is likely to see the return of the dollar to the levels of 93 rubles, and the euro to 103 rubles,” the expert admitted growth.

Earlier, Yury Popov, currency and interest rate strategist at SberCIB Investment Research, said that the fair exchange rate for the ruble is now around 75-80 per dollar. The analyst noted that if oil prices continue to rise, and the Ministry of Finance does not buy foreign currency within the framework of the budget rule, the ruble may strengthen to 85 per dollar.