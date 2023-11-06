The Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), announced that This winter the El Niño weather phenomenon will be present, which will bring changes in the amount of snow and in the areas where heavy snowfall can be expected. Given this analysis, the citizens of Florida ask themselves, what is the probability that the state will have a snowy Christmas?

During El Niño winters, Currents tend to extend eastward and southward across the United States, bringing with them moisture and precipitation.. “As a result, it is not surprising to see a band of increasing snowfall over the southern half of the country,” explains meteorologist Michelle L’Heureux, in the article S(no)w pain, S(no)w gain: How does El Niño affect snowfall over North America?published on the official Noaa blog, on climate.gov.

“Snowfall is limited in its southernmost part because it needs to be cold enough for it to snow, so the effects are stronger in the higher, colder elevations in the west. To the north, however, there is reduced snowfall, especially around the Great Lakes, inland New England, the northern Rockies, and the Pacific Northwest, extending into far western Canada and most of the country. part of Alaska. In fact, El Niño appears to be the big suppressor of snowfall in most of North America“, details the specialist.

The map, made by Noaa, shows the snowfall trend considering all El Niño winters.

“Snowfall also depends on air temperatures staying below freezing. In the northernmost latitudes, despite warming air temperatures, it is still cold enough in winter for snow to fall. But there is no such luck in the most southern locations, which are usually closer to the freezing point. There, the trend towards warmer winters ends with the snow,” predicts the climate specialist, so thinking about a snowy winter for Florida is not a likely scenario.

Precipitation predicted for Florida in the winter

The Climate Prediction Center has published the meteorological expectation for the country for the winter months. Climatic conditions will converge so that rainfall well above average will occur in Floridathe Pacific Northwest and in southern Georgia.