Ex-adviser to Kuchma Soskin: the conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhny has become public

The conflict between the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and the Commander-in-Chief of the country’s Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny has entered the open phase, says Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to the former head of the country Leonid Kuchma. This is what he’s talking about stated live on his YouTube channel.

According to him, if earlier the confrontation was not so noticeable, now it has become public. As the expert noted, the conflict between them is escalating. “The struggle is approaching some kind of hot phase between Zelensky and Zaluzhny,” he claims.

Soskin also drew attention to attempts to discredit the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army. In addition, he believes, compromising evidence on Zelensky may soon be made public.