Iran sent a formal protest and declared his “deep disappointment and disgust”, following a trill from the president Gustavo Petro in which he requests respect for the life of soccer player Amir Nazr-Azadani.

The publication of the Colombian president was made after the World Cup final in Qatar and then he wrote: “Very good for Messi and for the Argentine people. And that Iran does not kill football”.

You can read: Israel will retain the body of a well-known Palestinian prisoner who died of cancer

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini have spread across the world.

And it is that on September 16, 2022after it became known about the death in captivity of Mahsa Amini, arrested and tortured for wearing the hijab poorly, a whole movement full of demonstrations was generated that protested against the regime and the violence that is experienced, mainly in cases of women , girls and minorities.

The indignation took to the world and in Colombia, criticism was raised from some people who consider that from the government there is a selective vision when it comes to defend human rights.

According to documents published by the newspaper EL ESPECTADOR, Colombia signed the declaration “Equal status and human rights of women: the death of Mahsa Amini”, which was jointly made up of 53 countries and promoted by Chile and Spain at the 51st Human Rights Council.

More news: The connection between the 9/11 attacks and today’s chaos in Afghanistan

In it, Colombia supported the request to convene the 35th special session of the Human Rights Council on the deterioration of the human rights situation in Iran.

As a result of this, Iran sent a letter against Colombia expressing its “deep disappointment and disgust” for the actions that are taking place in the government of Gustavo Petro.

Also, from Iran they present themselves as victims since they consider that the rights Humans from your country are not being respected.

However, Colombia attended the debate at the special session of the Human Rights Council, despite this letter.

Also read: Iran was expelled from the UN Women’s Commission

Then, in an intervention, he called for the Iranian authorities to cease the excessive use of force against those who demonstrate in this country. youHe also asked that the rights to freedom of expression be guaranteed and peaceful demonstration so that these problems can be mediated.

“The Colombian Government, developing her pacifist feminist foreign policy, participatory, inclusive and intersectional, reaffirms its commitment to the defense, guarantee and promotion of the rights of women and girls in Colombia and in the world”, indicated the government in the session.