Why La Vita in Diretta is not broadcast today: the reason

Why is La Vita in Diretta not broadcast on Rai 1 today? The program conducted by Alberto Matano is not broadcast to make room for the Zecchino d’Oro 2022 which will be broadcast on Thursday 22 and Friday 23 December from 17 to 18.45 on Rai 1. The change of program on Rai 1 is nothing new : it was widely anticipated. Rai has in fact decided to give space to the singing festival for children like every year.

When he returns

When is La Vita in Diretta, the program hosted by Alberto Matano, back on air on Rai 1? We tell you right away: the talk will be aired again on Monday 26 December 2022. For this reason, at the end of yesterday’s episode, Alberto Matano wanted to wish the viewers a Merry Christmas.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why La Vita is not broadcast live today, Thursday 22 December, and tomorrow, Friday 23 December 2022, but where is it possible to watch the various episodes of the program live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every day on Rai 1. To see it, therefore, just tune into the first channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 101 key on your remote control. But the program is also available in streaming. Like? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with email or social network.