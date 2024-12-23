The Secretary of State for Communication, Ion Antolín (drch), together with his predecessor

He claims health reasons and will be replaced by Lydia del Canto, Diana Morant’s chief of staff in the Valencian PSOE



12/23/2024



Updated at 11:04 a.m.





The current Secretary of State for Communication, Ion Antolín, appointed by the Government of Pedro Sánchez to replace Francesc Vallès on December 3, just 20 days ago, will leave his position for “health reasons”, according to elDiario. is and has…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only