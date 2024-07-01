One last effort and then it will be time for the summer break. First, however, the MotoGP riders will have to go to the Sachsenring again to compete in the German Grand Prix, the ninth round of the 2024 season.

In his latest outings, Pecco Bagnaia seemed almost unbeatable, given that he had two doubles at Mugello and Assen. But there could have been three if he hadn’t made a sensational mistake on the last lap of the Barcelona Sprint, in which he was heading towards victory.

The paradox is that, even though he won five of the first eight races on Sunday, the reigning world champion is still forced to chase in the world championship standings, even though he has reduced his gap on Jorge Martin to just 10 points. This week, however, he is going to race on a track that is more congenial to his rivals: last year it was precisely “Martinator” who scored a double, making Pecco understand that he could be a concrete threat in the race for the title.

Without forgetting that the German ups and downs, with its prevalence of left-hand turns, is almost like the home garden for Marc Marquez, who has won 11 times, 8 of which in MotoGP. For the Gresini Racing rider, therefore, it could represent the ideal opportunity to try to go after his first victory on a Ducati.

Obviously, there will also be many other outsiders who will try to enter the battle, starting with Enea Bastianini, fresh from the podium at Assen, or perhaps Maverick Vinales, now a constant presence in the top positions with his Aprilia. Without forgetting the KTMs, who will have to try to make up for the not particularly brilliant weekend experienced in Holland.

We will then have to understand what conditions the injured riders will be in: Aleix Espargaro did not race on Sunday in Assen after fracturing his right hand in a fall in the Sprint, but he hopes to return at the Sachsenring. We will also have to evaluate the conditions of Alex Rins, victim of a very violent highside at the first corner and who immediately returned to Spain to evaluate his conditions.

Below, you can find the complete weekend programme, as well as the TV and LIVE programming from Motorsport.com.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2024: the times of the German Grand Prix



The German Grand Prix will have the typical format of European weekends that also include the double round of MotoE, which as always will run on Saturday. As for MotoGP, the Sprint will start at 15:00 on Saturday and the long race at 14:00 on Sunday.

Friday 5 July



FP1 MotoE: 8:30-8:45

FP1 Moto3: 9:00-9:35

FP1 Moto2: 9:50-10:30

FP1 MotoGP: 10:45-11:30

FP2 MotoE: 12:25-12:40

FP2 Moto3: 1.15pm-1.50pm

FP2 Moto2: 2.05pm-2.45pm

FP2 MotoGP: 15:00-16:00

MotoE Qualifying: 17:05-17:35

Saturday 6th July



FP3 Moto3: 8:40-9:10

FP3 Moto2: 9:25-9:55

P MotoGP: 10:10-10:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 10.50am-11.30am

MotoE Race 1: 12.15pm

Moto3 Qualifying: 12:50-13:30

Moto2 Qualifying: 1.45pm-2.25pm

Sprint MotoGP: 3:00 PM

MotoE Race 2: 4.10pm

Sunday 7th July



MotoGP Warm-Up: 9:40-9:50

Moto3 Race: 11:00 am

Moto2 Race: 12:15

MotoGP Race: 2pm

MotoGP 2024: how can I watch the German Grand Prix



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky channel 208) and Now: complete live coverage of all the weekend sessions and MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races. Also live coverage of the two MotoE races on Saturday.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): Live coverage of the qualifying sessions of the three classes, the MotoGP Sprint and Race 1 of the MotoE on Saturday. Delayed coverage of the races of the three classes (Moto3 at 14:00; Moto2 at 15:15; MotoGP at 17:00) and Race 2 of the MotoE (13:10) on Sunday.

MotoGP 2024: Motorsport.com’s LIVE coverage of the German Grand Prix



Saturday 6 July



MotoGP Qualifying: from 10.20am

MotoGP Sprint: from 2.30pm

Sunday 7 July



MotoGP Race: from 1.30pm

Start of the race Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

MotoGP 2024: Discover the Sachsenring track

The Sachsenring is one of the most particular tracks on the MotoGP calendar, for several reasons: because it is a very twisty track and is not as wide as others, because it is a circuit with a prevalence of left-handers and almost no right-handers. There are only 3 out of 13 (1, 3 and 11, after a succession of 7 on the other side), and this makes them critical points for tire temperature, where it is very easy to crash.

However, the German track is crucial for some of the riders on the grid. Especially for Marc Marquez, who is the lord and master of the track, where he has won 11 times (once in 125cc, twice in Moto2 and eight times in MotoGP: all races from 2013 to 2019, and in 2021). However, in 2023 the eight-time world champion experienced one of the most difficult moments as a Honda rider, getting injured and missing the race after suffering five crashes during the weekend.

Because the Sachsenring is a short circuit, the German Grand Prix races will be among the most lapped races of the 2024 season. Sunday’s long race will be 30 laps, while Saturday’s Sprint will be 15 laps. Furthermore, Moto2 will take place over 25 laps and Moto3 over 23 laps, both on Sunday.