One deceased and one injured after a collapse in a garage in Benetússer during the DANA cleaning work

One person has died and another has been slightly injured due to a partial collapse in the parking lot of a building in Benetússer (Horta Sud), according to the newspaper. Lift-EMV.

Sources from the Government Delegation, whose head, Pilar Bernabé, has traveled to the scene of the events, have reported that the staircase of one of the buildings affected by DANA has given way and fallen on top of a group of workers who were carrying out cleaning tasks.

Sources from the Emergency Coordination Center have informed elDiario.es that they have received notice of the collapse of a ladder in a garage in Benetússer and that two teams of firefighters, a sergeant and an officer from the Advanced Command Post (PMA), have been mobilized. . Local Police and Civil Guard are heading to the scene and two SAMU have also been mobilized.

Expansion will continue.