The first session of the Investopia Investment Summit was launched yesterday, as part of the activities of the World Government Summit 2022, with the participation of more than 90 speakers and 1,000 decision-makers from the UAE, the region and the world, heads of institutions, investment companies and experts, to share ideas, shape the features of opportunities and enhance future investments in the whole world.

The Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, said that the Investopia Summit aims to consolidate ways of global dialogue and formulate innovative partnership models and plans that will provide opportunities for future investment, which will allow the establishment of a new global system and lay the foundations for responsible and sustainable economies for the future. Through Investopia, we are able to offer a different approach and contribute to changing global investment trends, efforts that aim not only to focus on the economy, but extend to include human, social and environmental aspects.

He stressed that this summit embodies the future vision of the UAE in light of global challenges, and constitutes a cornerstone in the process of building its future economy based on employing the latest technologies in all vital fields, and meeting the various main economic needs and challenges.

The summit was held with the participation of more than a thousand personalities of decision-makers, investors and innovators from the UAE and the world, and the list of the most prominent participating leading figures included the Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, and the Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, and Head of the Department of Abu Dhabi Economic Development, Muhammad Al-Shurafa, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, and Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink, and General Manager of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mokhtar Diop.

The Investopia Summit aims to strengthen global partnerships to advance the economic and investment sectors, as the summit brings together investors, thinkers and businessmen, and constitutes a stimulating platform for achieving growth in new economies, and developing solutions to the challenges facing the economies of the present for the benefit of societies around the world.

Focusing on the economies of the future, and exploring the opportunities offered by advances in technology across all industries, the summit explored ways to transform global growth centers, global changes, and their implications for cross-border investments.

The Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, participated in a session entitled “Investing in Creative Industries” and the speakers stressed the importance of governments focusing on rebuilding their economies so that the creative economy would be a major driver of economic growth in the post-pandemic era. He stressed that the pace of the creative industries’ progress is faster than the general economy worldwide. Creative sectors are value chains that respond to changes in demand from idea to production, distribution and consumption. The creative economy is an integrative system, where progress in one area stimulates growth in others.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala Group, also participated in a session entitled “Future Visions for Global Investment Leaders” moderated by John Defrios. She highlighted the changing global investment landscape in light of the rapid changes that we have witnessed during the recent period.

The work of the Investopia Investment Summit focuses on strategic files, most notably: the prospects and trends of global investments until 2025, the successive developments of new technology and its effects on investor trends and decisions, investment in space, agricultural technology, food security, health and preventive care technology, and the current trend of reshaping globalization.

Women and the future economy

The “Leaders of Investment and Change” session reviewed the importance of the role of women in the future economy and the necessity of empowering female investors to become financiers of entrepreneurs and small companies, and leaders of venture capital funds, and to encourage more women to engage in the investment and economic sectors.



