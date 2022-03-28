Youth projects..and fees

Whenever I raise a topic about the exaggeration of the fees of some local and even “federal” authorities, the reactions and comments continue with models and examples that express the suffering of the owners of these fees, which are not based on a realistic basis when determined, other than the fatigue of the dealers.

The issue was raised again against the background of the Ministry of Finance’s recent announcement that it is “continuing a project to study service fee structures in all ministries and federal entities; With the aim of contributing to stimulating the business environment, strengthening the economy, and supporting the country’s position as an attractive location for foreign direct investment.” And with the aim of “achieving balance and harmony between financial policies at the state level, consolidating the financial sustainability of the federal government, in accordance with the best international practices, and making it a pivotal player in supporting business growth at the local and international levels, and a regional headquarters for many foreign capitals and companies.”

Most of the comments centered on the unjustified fees on projects for young people who are encouraged by the state to start their own projects, as well as build a future house. Stories about very strange fees, such as the case of that young man who wanted to obtain a license to start his own business in one of the northern regions of the country, and among the requirements was the installation of a commercial sign, here and the condition is normal, what was not normal is to collect an additional fee if it is placed A commercial name for him on the board and held accountable for that, as it is an “advertisement”!!

The same thing, albeit in a different way, as one of the municipalities is unique in imposing a fee of no less than thirty thousand dirhams upon completion of the construction of the house in exchange for connecting it to the sewage network.

In the same vein, one of the retired brothers tells the story of his going to the “Etisalat” office in the Al-Twar area in Dubai, to cancel the international calling service using zeros, from his home phone, and keep the local zero, so he was surprised by the employee’s response to him that to fulfill his request, he had to “pay a fee of 150 dirhams.” , in addition to a monthly fee of 15 dirhams per month,” which made him refrain from the matter, wondering about the secret of the monthly fee!! And about the presence of a lot of exaggerated fees, here and there, and you need to quickly decide on canceling or reducing them to be reasonable and not burdensome for dealers, especially low-income and retired people.

The various comments and interventions express a situation that requires comprehensive treatment and in the manner called for by the Ministry of Finance to coordinate with local departments away from useless exaggerations that cause fatigue for auditors and project owners alike.