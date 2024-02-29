Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The International Show Jumping Championship, “Three-Star Category,” will begin on Friday, hosted by Al Forsan International Sports Resort in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 194 male and female riders, accompanied by 316 horses from inside and outside the country, sponsored by “Longines.”

The tournament will be held under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation and the Equestrian and Racing Federation, with international technical and arbitration teams, and with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The tournament will witness the participation of the UAE show jumping team in the competitions, as part of its gradual preparation program for the “Paris Olympics 2024”, after successful participation in past international competitions.

Veterinary examination procedures for the participating horses were completed, and the riders were registered in accordance with the international regulations for the tournament.

The first activities of the first day of the tournament will begin on Friday in 3 competitions, the first of the two stages over hurdles with a height of 115 cm, the second one round with differentiation at a height of 130 cm, and the third one round against the clock at a height of 145 cm.

Hisham Al Hosani, Director of Equestrianism at Al Forsan International Sports Resort, confirmed the readiness of the resort, with its advanced and modern facilities, to receive participants in the tournament, and to provide an ideal atmosphere, to help participants present the great technical levels in the three-star tournament.

He added: The tournament also represents an important step in enhancing the readiness of the UAE team’s show jumping riders, in preparation for the expected participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and also for those who qualify for the World Cup finals, which Saudi Arabia will host next April.

Al Hosani extended his thanks and appreciation to the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Equestrian and Racing Federation, and Longines, for their efforts, support and backing of the tournament in all its stages, as a continuation of the activities organized by the resort in the past period.