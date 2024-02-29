Putin: the Russian Federation has weapons capable of hitting targets on the territory of Western countries

Russia has weapons capable of hitting any target on the territory of Western countries. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the announcement of his message to the Federal Assembly in Gostiny Dvor. It is broadcast on Telegram– Kremlin channel.

“They must ultimately understand that we also have weapons, and they know about it, just now I said: we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory,” he said.

Putin also noted that the actions and statements of Western leaders threaten “a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons, and therefore the destruction of civilization.”

Earlier, the Russian leader said that accusations that Russia plans to place nuclear weapons in space are a hoax.