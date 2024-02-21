Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Interim reports | Nvidia posted a huge operating profit in the US

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Interim reports | Nvidia posted a huge operating profit in the US

The company develops artificial intelligence-related microchips and related technologies and microcircuits.

Stateside the technology company Nvidia has made a record operating profit in the fiscal year that ended in January.

Operating profit dropped to as much as 12.3 billion dollars, when the company's turnover was 22.1 billion. According to the company, the operating profit at the same time last year for three months was 1.4 billion dollars and the turnover was 6 billion dollars.

Nvidia's the price rose eight percent in the secondary market in the United States after the earnings announcement, standing at around $733.

The company develops artificial intelligence-related microchips and related technologies and microcircuits. Nvidia comments that the artificial intelligence market is now developing rapidly in companies, in different sectors and on different continents.

