The match between Tiger and Chacarita in Sarandí, for the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup, was suspended this afternoon after the player Fernando Brandán suffered a brutal attack by a plate player who threw two bottles at him: one hit the footballer's head.

The attack by the Tigre fan on Brandán occurred after the referee Ariel Penel The Tigre midfielder was expelled for a double warning Agustín Cardozo, and just moments after the “Matador” took the lead with a goal from Brahian Alemán. In the images you can see how they throw a bottle at Brandán from the audience that hits him right in the head.

(Video: great goal by Luis Díaz to extend Liverpool's lead against Luton Town)(Luis Díaz: his father and the celebration that went viral for the goal against Luton, video)

Not believing

The match was played without the presence of Chacarita supporters, with access prohibited due to a sanction by security agencies after the episodes of violence in which a fan died on February 3, in their stadium, in the match against Deportivo Maipú by the First National. According to police sources, the victim would have been caught in the middle of a fight between two groups from the Chacarita brava group.

In any case, several “Funebrero” fans approached the area around the stadium today and threw flares and other pyrotechnic elements.

The game didn't leave much behind, although Tigre's chance to end the losing streak was interrupted: in the League Cup he added one point from the 18 played and Alemán's was the first goal the team scored so far this season. the season, a situation that has its coach, Nestor “Pipo” Gorosito, on the tightrope.

Moments after the opening of the score, the match was interrupted: Cardozo was sent off for a double warning, a crowd of players broke out around the referee and a bottle was thrown from a stand occupied by Tigre supporters, hitting the player squarely in the face. Brandan.

After several minutes of deliberations between footballers, coaches, leaders and referees, the Chacarita medical team reported that Brandán was not physically fit to continue and it was decided to suspend the match. In statements after his final decision, referee Penel indicated: “Everyone saw what happened. The Chacarita doctor certified that the player could not continue and we suspended the match given the seriousness of the event.”

”Now we will pass the report to the Disciplinary Court and there the decision they consider pertinent will be made,” he concluded.

(Luz Cristina López will be appointed as the new Minister of Sports)